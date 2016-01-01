Get started with the latest MediaGoblin release:

MediaGoblin is a free software media publishing platform that anyone can run. You can think of it as a decentralized alternative to Flickr, YouTube, SoundCloud, etc. It's also:

The perfect tool to show and share your media!

Building tools to empower the world through decentralization!

Built for extensibility . Multiple media types, including video support!

Part of the GNU project and devoted to user freedom.

. Powered by a community of people like you.

