MediaGoblin is a free software media publishing platform that anyone can run. You can think of it as a decentralized alternative to Flickr, YouTube, SoundCloud, etc. It's also:

  • The perfect tool to show and share your media!
  • Building tools to empower the world through decentralization!
  • Built for extensibility. Multiple media types, including video support!
  • Part of the GNU project and devoted to user freedom.
  • Powered by a community of people like you.

Get started with the latest MediaGoblin release:

Run it

Learn more about running your own instance of MediaGoblin.

Check out the easy deployment on PaaS, or containers on your own server.

Check out our step-by-step guide to installing MediaGoblin on your own server.

Use it

Get started using MediaGoblin with an existing community.

Find sites already running MediaGoblin, or try a demo right now.

Join us

MediaGoblin is built by a vibrant and friendly community of people like you!

Learn more about getting involved or setting up a local instance for development!

